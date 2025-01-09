Lifestyle

Vastu tips: Items you should NEVER donate after sunset

Milk

Milk should not be donated after sunset. White color being a lunar element, donating it displeases Goddess Lakshmi.

Curd

Curd should not be donated after sunset. It is associated with the planet Venus.

Turmeric

Turmeric, a symbol of prosperity, should not be donated after sunset. Doing so may lead to problems.

Money

Avoid donating money after sunset. This can lead to financial loss.

Tulsi Plant

Avoid even touching the Tulsi plant after sunset, let alone donating it. This angers Lord Vishnu.

Garlic & Onion

Do not give onion and garlic to anyone after sunset.

Don't Do This

Similarly, avoid cutting hair and nails, sweeping the house, and quarreling after sunset.

