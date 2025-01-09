Vastu tips: Items you should NEVER donate after sunset

Lifestyle
Milk should not be donated after sunset. White color being a lunar element, donating it displeases Goddess Lakshmi.
Curd should not be donated after sunset. It is associated with the planet Venus.
Turmeric, a symbol of prosperity, should not be donated after sunset. Doing so may lead to problems.
Avoid donating money after sunset. This can lead to financial loss.
Avoid even touching the Tulsi plant after sunset, let alone donating it. This angers Lord Vishnu.
Do not give onion and garlic to anyone after sunset.
Similarly, avoid cutting hair and nails, sweeping the house, and quarreling after sunset.
