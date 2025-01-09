Which generation do you belong to? Check HERE

Lifestyle
Each era has its own story, and now generations have names. Discover your generation based on your birth year and its significance
They endured the Great Depression and actively participated in World War II. They are considered the "Greatest Generation"
These disciplined individuals witnessed wartime and the beginning of the Cold War
Post-war, a significant birth rate surge led to this generation's name: Baby Boomers
Naming paused after Boomers. Douglas Coupland's book gave them the name "Gen X." They adapted to technology and TV
This generation, also known as the "youth revolution," is characterized by self-centered thinking, demand for equality, and growing up with technology
These individuals grew up with smartphones, also called "i-Gen." Social media and the internet are integral to their lives
These "mini millennials" were born into a world of technology. They are environmentally and socially conscious
Starting with babies born on New Year's Day, "Gen Beta" represents the future of technological revolution
5 easy tips to keep your home warm, cozy in Winter
Farhan Akhtar’s diet and workout routine REVEALED!
Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana-Interesting fact
Farah Khan inspired suit designs for women over 50: Elegant, stylish