Which generation do you belong to? Check HERE

Find your generation and its name.

Each era has its own story, and now generations have names. Discover your generation based on your birth year and its significance

The GI Generation (1901-1927)

They endured the Great Depression and actively participated in World War II. They are considered the "Greatest Generation"

The Silent Generation (1928-1945)

These disciplined individuals witnessed wartime and the beginning of the Cold War

Baby Boomers (1946-1964)

Post-war, a significant birth rate surge led to this generation's name: Baby Boomers

Generation X (1965-1980)

Naming paused after Boomers. Douglas Coupland's book gave them the name "Gen X." They adapted to technology and TV

Millennials (1981-1996)

This generation, also known as the "youth revolution," is characterized by self-centered thinking, demand for equality, and growing up with technology

Generation Z (1997-2012)

These individuals grew up with smartphones, also called "i-Gen." Social media and the internet are integral to their lives

Generation Alpha (2013-2024)

These "mini millennials" were born into a world of technology. They are environmentally and socially conscious

Generation Beta (2025-2039)

Starting with babies born on New Year's Day, "Gen Beta" represents the future of technological revolution

Which generation are you?

  • Over 80? You're Silent Generation.
  • 61-79? You're a Baby Boomer.
  • 46-60? You're Gen X.
  • 31-45? You're a Millennial

What's your generation?

  • 16-30? You're Gen Z.
  • Under 15? You're Gen Alpha.
  • Born after 2025? You'll be Gen Beta!

