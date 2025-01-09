Lifestyle

Andaman to Lakshadweep: Know India's total Island count, biodiversity

Image credits: Pinterest

How Many Islands?

India has many islands, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. But do you know the total number?

Image credits: X

1,382 Islands

India has 1,382 islands, both inhabited and uninhabited

Image credits: Pinterest

Major Island Groups

The Andaman and Nicobar (572) and Lakshadweep (36) are the most prominent, located in different seas

Image credits: X

River Islands

India also has river islands like Majuli in Assam, the world's largest

Image credits: Freepik

Biodiversity Hotspot

These islands are known for their unique flora, fauna, and marine ecosystems

Image credits: Freepik

Tourist Destinations

Many islands, like Havelock, are popular tourist spots, offering diving and snorkeling

Image credits: Wikipedia

Connectivity

Islands are connected by boats, ships, or seaplanes. Infrastructure is being developed for better access

Image credits: Pixabay

(PHOTOS) Tripti Dimri Inspired Saree Looks for Makar Sankranti

Vastu tips: Items you should NEVER donate after sunset

Sargun Mehta’s 8 stunning saree looks for every occasion

Which generation do you belong to? Check HERE