Andaman to Lakshadweep: Know India's total Island count, biodiversity

Lifestyle
India has many islands, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. But do you know the total number?
India has 1,382 islands, both inhabited and uninhabited
The Andaman and Nicobar (572) and Lakshadweep (36) are the most prominent, located in different seas
India also has river islands like Majuli in Assam, the world's largest
These islands are known for their unique flora, fauna, and marine ecosystems
Many islands, like Havelock, are popular tourist spots, offering diving and snorkeling
Islands are connected by boats, ships, or seaplanes. Infrastructure is being developed for better access
