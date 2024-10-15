Lifestyle
From momos to pizza, these 10 international dishes have become a hit in India. One is a clear favorite!
This spicy, fermented cabbage and chili pepper salad is a staple in Korean cuisine.
This iconic Japanese dish features rice with fish, vegetables, or seafood, served with soy sauce and wasabi.
Cakes are essential for celebrations in India, reflecting the global influence on desserts.
American burgers have found a unique place in India, often adapted with Indian flavors like aloo tikki and paneer.
Noodles, chow mein, and Manchurian are street food staples, with Hakka and chili garlic noodles as favorites.
Italian pasta has gained immense popularity, with white sauce and red sauce pasta becoming restaurant staples.
Pizza, from Italy, is a top international favorite in India, customized with various toppings and Indian flavors.
Tibetan momos are incredibly popular, especially among youth, and are a ubiquitous street food across India.