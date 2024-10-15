Lifestyle

From momos to pizza, these 10 international dishes have become a hit in India. One is a clear favorite!

Korean Kimchi

This spicy, fermented cabbage and chili pepper salad is a staple in Korean cuisine.

Japanese Sushi

This iconic Japanese dish features rice with fish, vegetables, or seafood, served with soy sauce and wasabi.

Cakes, Pastries, and Cupcakes

Cakes are essential for celebrations in India, reflecting the global influence on desserts.

Burgers

American burgers have found a unique place in India, often adapted with Indian flavors like aloo tikki and paneer.

Chinese Food's Popularity in India

Noodles, chow mein, and Manchurian are street food staples, with Hakka and chili garlic noodles as favorites.

Pasta

Italian pasta has gained immense popularity, with white sauce and red sauce pasta becoming restaurant staples.

Pizza

Pizza, from Italy, is a top international favorite in India, customized with various toppings and Indian flavors.

An Indian Favorite: Momos

Tibetan momos are incredibly popular, especially among youth, and are a ubiquitous street food across India.

