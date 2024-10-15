Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit hair care secrets for strong and shiny hair

Madhuri Dixit's Hair Care Tips

Madhuri Dixit uses a special hair oil. You can also prepare a healthy oil at home to moisturize your hair and prevent hair fall.

Onion and Curry Leaf Oil Preparation

Heat coconut oil with curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, and grated onion. This creates a healthy hair oil.

Banana Hair Mask for Shine

For shiny hair, Madhuri Dixit uses a banana hair mask. Mix a banana with honey and yogurt.

Avoid Using Hair Dryers

Madhuri Dixit advises against using hair dryers unless necessary, as they can dry out hair and cause hair fall.

Vitamins for Strong Hair

Madhuri Dixit suggests consuming biotin, omega-3 fatty acids, and fish oil capsules for stronger hair.

Water for Strong and Shiny Hair

Madhuri Dixit recommends drinking 8 glasses of water daily for strong, shiny, and healthy hair.

Find Next One