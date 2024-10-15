Madhuri Dixit hair care secrets for strong and shiny hair

Lifestyle
Madhuri Dixit uses a special hair oil. You can also prepare a healthy oil at home to moisturize your hair and prevent hair fall.
Heat coconut oil with curry leaves, fenugreek seeds, and grated onion. This creates a healthy hair oil.
For shiny hair, Madhuri Dixit uses a banana hair mask. Mix a banana with honey and yogurt.
Madhuri Dixit advises against using hair dryers unless necessary, as they can dry out hair and cause hair fall.
Madhuri Dixit suggests consuming biotin, omega-3 fatty acids, and fish oil capsules for stronger hair.
Madhuri Dixit recommends drinking 8 glasses of water daily for strong, shiny, and healthy hair.