Latest mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth: 8 Gorgeous styles

Lifestyle
Enhance your Karwa Chauth celebration with stunning mehndi designs featuring moon, puja, and couple motifs. Save these ideas for your special day!
Apart from other designs on the palm, you can also get a couple's image made by a mehndi artist.
In Karwa Chauth mehndi, you can also create a design of a woman seeing the moon through a sieve, which will match your fasting theme.
On the back of your hand, you can create Karwa Chauth puja and name designs that will look great.
Enhance your palm's beauty with a 3D mehndi design covering the Karwa Chauth theme.
Adorn your palms with bride and groom or woman worshipping designs for Karwa Chauth mehndi.
Along with moon worship, you can also apply blessings or shayari on your hands in Karwa Chauth mehndi.
If getting mehndi for Karwa Chauth, get a picture of a woman worshipping the moon on your palms.
For Karwa Chauth, you can create designs covering the Karwa Chauth theme in a simple mehndi design.