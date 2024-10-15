Lifestyle

Latest mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth: 8 Gorgeous styles

See the latest mehndi designs

Enhance your Karwa Chauth celebration with stunning mehndi designs featuring moon, puja, and couple motifs. Save these ideas for your special day!

Couple Theme Mehndi Design

Apart from other designs on the palm, you can also get a couple's image made by a mehndi artist.

Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design

In Karwa Chauth mehndi, you can also create a design of a woman seeing the moon through a sieve, which will match your fasting theme.

Karwa Chauth Name Theme Mehndi

On the back of your hand, you can create Karwa Chauth puja and name designs that will look great.

Karwa Chauth 3D Mehndi Design

Enhance your palm's beauty with a 3D mehndi design covering the Karwa Chauth theme.

Karwa Chauth Bride/Groom Mehndi

Adorn your palms with bride and groom or woman worshipping designs for Karwa Chauth mehndi.

Karwa Chauth Shayari Mehndi Design

Along with moon worship, you can also apply blessings or shayari on your hands in Karwa Chauth mehndi.

Karwa Chauth Puja Mehndi Design

If getting mehndi for Karwa Chauth, get a picture of a woman worshipping the moon on your palms.

Simple Karwa Chauth Mehndi Design

For Karwa Chauth, you can create designs covering the Karwa Chauth theme in a simple mehndi design.

