Creative ways to use a safety pin for quick fixes at home

Lifestyle
Safety pins are used to secure saris and scarves, but they can be helpful for fixing many other things.
If your clothes tear in a hurry, use a safety pin instead of sewing.
Safety pins can be helpful in the kitchen. Hang kitchen bags or pouches on a safety pin.
Hang a large safety pin to hold belts, scarves, scrunchies, etc.
Use a safety pin to close jewelry with a broken hook. This is a great emergency trick.
Fill gaps in long curtains with safety pins.
Create unique earrings by adding beads to safety pins.
Use the pointy end of a safety pin to remove dirt from tight corners.