Lifestyle

Creative ways to use a safety pin for quick fixes at home

Using a safety pin

Safety pins are used to secure saris and scarves, but they can be helpful for fixing many other things.

Mend torn clothes

If your clothes tear in a hurry, use a safety pin instead of sewing.

Kitchen uses

Safety pins can be helpful in the kitchen. Hang kitchen bags or pouches on a safety pin.

Use as a holder

Hang a large safety pin to hold belts, scarves, scrunchies, etc.

Fix jewelry

Use a safety pin to close jewelry with a broken hook. This is a great emergency trick.

Fix curtains

Fill gaps in long curtains with safety pins.

Use as earrings

Create unique earrings by adding beads to safety pins.

Remove dirt from corners

Use the pointy end of a safety pin to remove dirt from tight corners.

Find Next One