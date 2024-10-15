Lifestyle

Key tips you need to know before buying a property

Safety and Security

Consider future development, amenities, safety, and quality of life. The location's impact on rental opportunities should be assessed.

Check the Builder's Reputation

Review the developer's past projects, delivery timelines, and quality. This helps gain valuable insights.

Budget and Finances

Set a budget for down payment, loan eligibility, registration, stamp duty, and ongoing maintenance. Know your financial strength.

Legal Verification

Verify title documents, land use permits, encumbrances, and local approvals. Consult a lawyer.

Property Valuation

An unbiased property valuation ensures fair pricing and assists in securing loans and assessing resale value.

Construction Quality

Inspect the property for construction quality, layout, adherence to approved plans, ventilation, natural light.

