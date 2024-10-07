World Cotton Day 2024: 8 Must-have cotton sarees for every wardrobe

Lifestyle
Khadi cotton sarees are a symbol of India's history. They are handwoven and considered the best for summers.
Sambalpuri cotton sarees are famous for their vibrant colors and traditional prints. They are made using a unique tie-dye technique called Bandha.
The sarees of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh are very famous. Cotton sarees are also hand-prepared in it.
Jamdani cotton sarees from Bengal are handwoven with intricate patterns. These sarees are very delicate, hence considered precious.
Kota Doria sarees are famous sarees of Rajasthan. It uses a unique checkered pattern and lightweight fabric.
Chettinad cotton sarees are known for their deep colors and attractive patterns. These sarees are originally made in Tamil Nadu. These sarees are a bit thick and quite durable.
Gadwal cotton sarees are made in Andhra Pradesh. It is made of cotton. It has lace and zari work on the border and pallu.
Pochampally sarees, renowned for their ikat patterns, originate from Telangana and combine style and comfort, making them ideal for a fashion statement.