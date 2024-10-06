Discover 10 surprising facts about the Indian rupee!

Lifestyle
All systems around the world work through currency. This system was started in India between 1540-1545 by Sher Shah Suri. He was the first to issue silver coins.
In the 18th century, Bank of Hindustan, General Bank, and Bengal Bank started paper currency in the state of West Bengal.
In 1938, the Reserve Bank of India issued the first five rupee note with the image of George VI.
After India's independence, the then government launched the 'Anna Series' on August 15, 1950. This was the first official currency released by Independent India.
After 2010, the symbol '₹' was approved for the rupee. This symbol is a sign for the Devanagari consonant 'र'. Taken from the English capital letter 'R'.
Along with the national emblem Ashoka Pillar, Indian notes have a watermark of Mahatma Gandhi. It signifies the cultural and historical significance of India.
RBI has the right to issue, exchange and withdraw currency in India. The Reserve Bank of India ensures that the flow and availability of currency in the country is harmonious.
In India, there are ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200, ₹500 notes and coins.
Indian currency has many security features like special paper, watermark, intaglio printing, microprinting, security thread color-shifting ink.
Each note of Indian currency has pictures of historical significance like Sun Temple (10 note), Red Fort (500 note) etc.