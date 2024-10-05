Lifestyle

How many raisins should a person eat in a day? Read benefits, risks

Can you eat too many?

While raisins are packed with vitamins and nutrients, moderation is key due to their calorie content.

Daily recommended intake

It is recommended to consume a maximum of 30 to 60 grams of raisins per day to avoid excess sugar and calories.

Why eat raisins?

Raisins are beneficial for boosting energy, combating iron deficiency, and preventing anemia.

Bone health benefits

Rich in calcium, raisins contribute to strong and healthy bones.

Digestive health benefits

Soaked raisins are known to improve digestion. Their high fiber content aids in relieving constipation.

Heart health benefits

The antioxidants, potassium, and vitamins in raisins help regulate blood pressure and maintain heart health.

Skin health benefits

Consuming soaked raisins is beneficial for maintaining healthy skin.

