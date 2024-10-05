How many raisins should a person eat in a day? Read benefits, risks

Lifestyle
While raisins are packed with vitamins and nutrients, moderation is key due to their calorie content.
It is recommended to consume a maximum of 30 to 60 grams of raisins per day to avoid excess sugar and calories.
Raisins are beneficial for boosting energy, combating iron deficiency, and preventing anemia.
Rich in calcium, raisins contribute to strong and healthy bones.
Soaked raisins are known to improve digestion. Their high fiber content aids in relieving constipation.
The antioxidants, potassium, and vitamins in raisins help regulate blood pressure and maintain heart health.
Consuming soaked raisins is beneficial for maintaining healthy skin.