World Chess Day 2024: 7 famous Indian players

Indian chess boasts world-renowned players like Viswanathan Anand and young prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. These grandmasters have elevated India's status
A chess prodigy, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest International Master at 10 and a Grandmaster at 12
Known as the 'Tiger of Madras,' Anand is a five-time World Chess Champion. He was the first Indian to achieve the Grandmaster title in 1988
A prodigious talent, Humpy became the youngest female Grandmaster at 15. She won the Women's World Rapid Chess Championship in 2019 and is known for her aggressive playing
Gaining the Grandmaster title in 2017, Srinath is a formidable player and coach. He has contributed to India's victories in international team events and is a rising star
A three-time World Junior Girls Champion, Harika became a Grandmaster in 2011. She has earned several medals in international competitions
Vidit became a Grandmaster in 2013 and is known for his strategic prowess. He has represented India in various international competitions and is a prominent young talent
A Grandmaster since 2001, Harikrishna has represented India in multiple Chess Olympiads. His consistently performs in international tournaments