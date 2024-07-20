World Chess Day: Know Date, history, significance

Lifestyle
This day honors the rich history and cultural impact of chess, a game that transcends borders and generations, fostering strategic thinking and intellectual development
World Chess Day is observed annually on July 20. This date marks the establishment of FIDE in 1924, highlighting chess's historical importance
The origins of chess date back over 1500 years to ancient India, was known as Chaturanga. The game evolved through ages, spreading to Persia, Islamic world, and eventually Europe
FIDE, the International Chess Federation, was founded in Paris on July 20, 1924. It was established to promote the organization of chess tournaments
In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 20 as World Chess Day, acknowledging the role of chess in fostering fairness
Chess is celebrated for its educational benefits, including enhancing memory, improving problem-solving skills, and fostering creative thinking
Chess is often used as a diplomatic tool to bridge cultural and political divides. It fosters international cooperation and understanding
World Chess Day is marked by a variety of events, including tournaments, exhibitions, and workshops. These activities aim to promote the game