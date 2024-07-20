Lifestyle

World Chess Day: Know Date, history, significance

This day honors the rich history and cultural impact of chess, a game that transcends borders and generations, fostering strategic thinking and intellectual development

Date of Celebration

World Chess Day is observed annually on July 20. This date marks the establishment of FIDE in 1924, highlighting chess's historical importance

Historical Significance

The origins of chess date back over 1500 years to ancient India, was known as Chaturanga. The game evolved through ages, spreading to Persia, Islamic world, and eventually Europe

Formation of FIDE

FIDE, the International Chess Federation, was founded in Paris on July 20, 1924. It was established to promote the organization of chess tournaments

Global Recognition

In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 20 as World Chess Day, acknowledging the role of chess in fostering fairness

Chess as an Educational Tool

Chess is celebrated for its educational benefits, including enhancing memory, improving problem-solving skills, and fostering creative thinking

Promoting Peace and Understanding

Chess is often used as a diplomatic tool to bridge cultural and political divides. It fosters international cooperation and understanding

Celebrations and Events

World Chess Day is marked by a variety of events, including tournaments, exhibitions, and workshops. These activities aim to promote the game

