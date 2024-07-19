Lifestyle

AIIM to CMC: 7 best NEET-PG colleges in India

Image credits: Freepik

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Renowned for its excellent infrastructure, faculty, and research facilities.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research- Chandigarh

Known for its rigorous academic programs and high-quality medical education.

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

A prestigious institution known for its holistic approach to medical education and patient care.

Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune

Offers comprehensive medical education with a focus on military medicine and public health.

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research

This college in Puducheery is known for its strong academic programs and state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi

Offers excellent clinical training and academic support, along with a rich history of producing top medical professionals.

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

One of the oldest medical institutions in India, known for its high academic standards and research output.

