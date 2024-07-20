Space Exploration Day 2024: 7 interesting facts to blow your mind away

Lifestyle
Space Exploration Day 2024 commemorates humanity's quest into the cosmos. Here are seven intriguing facts about space you might not know
Astronauts describe space as having a distinct smell, often compared to seared steak, hot metal, or welding fumes. This aroma is believed to be caused by high-energy vibrations
Contrary to popular belief, space isn't completely silent. Sounds can travel through space via plasma waves. Instruments on spacecraft convert these waves into audible sounds
A day on Venus is longer than its year. Venus takes about 243 Earth days to complete one rotation on its axis, but only 225 Earth days to orbit the Sun
Olympus Mons on Mars is the largest volcano in our solar system. Standing at 13.6 miles high and spanning 370 miles in diameter, it's nearly three times the height of Mount Everest
There are planets not bound to any star, known as rogue planets. These free-floating planets drift through space independently, there could be billions of them in Milky Way galaxy
Despite Mercury being closest to the Sun, Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system. Its thick atmosphere traps heat through a runaway greenhouse effect
Black holes can 'burp' material. When gas and dust fall into a black hole, some of it gets ejected back into space in powerful jets. These 'burps' can impact surrounding galaxies