National Moon Day 2024: Know date, history, significance

National Moon Day, celebrated annually on July 20, commemorates the historic Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. This day honors the achievements of space exploration
The celebration began in 1971, two years after astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made their historic moonwalk, marking the first time humans set foot on the lunar surface
National Moon Day honors the scientific achievements, the teamwork that made the Apollo 11 mission possible, inspiring future generations to explore and innovate beyond our planet
The mission was a monumental achievement for NASA and humanity, demonstrating the possibilities of human ingenuity and the power of international cooperation in space exploration
Activities include educational events, public lectures, moon-gazing parties, encouraging people to learn about space exploration, the ongoing advancements in planetary science
National Moon Day underscores the importance of continuing space exploration efforts, highlighting the technological advancements and knowledge gained from the Apollo missions
This day also emphasizes the ongoing missions to return to the moon, such as NASA's Artemis program, aiming to establish sustainable lunar exploration by the end of the decade