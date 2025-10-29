If you want to spend moments in solitude, you can visit Karanji Lake. You will find it near Mysore.
You can go to Mysore, about 170 km from Bengaluru, to see the magnificent palace of kings and maharajas. Your heart will be delighted to see its grandeur.
Nandi Hills is approximately 60–65 kilometers away from Bengaluru. Here you will get to see natural scenery.
This is a large green garden where you can see a glass house, a lake, and flower gardens. Visit here anytime in the morning or evening.
To spend your evening, you can visit Indira Gandhi Fountain Park. The special thing is that here you will enjoy the musical fountain.
From this temple located on the hill, Chamunda, you can get a view of Mysore. The Chamunda temple shines like gold.
