Working in Bengaluru? Be sure to explore these 6 places

lifestyle Oct 29 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:PINTEREST
Karanji Lake

If you want to spend moments in solitude, you can visit Karanji Lake. You will find it near Mysore.

Mysore

You can go to Mysore, about 170 km from Bengaluru, to see the magnificent palace of kings and maharajas. Your heart will be delighted to see its grandeur.

Nandi Hills

Nandi Hills is approximately 60–65 kilometers away from Bengaluru. Here you will get to see natural scenery.

Lalbagh Botanical Garden

This is a large green garden where you can see a glass house, a lake, and flower gardens. Visit here anytime in the morning or evening.

Indira Gandhi Fountain Park

To spend your evening, you can visit Indira Gandhi Fountain Park. The special thing is that here you will enjoy the musical fountain.

Get a great view at Chamundi Temple

From this temple located on the hill, Chamunda, you can get a view of Mysore. The Chamunda temple shines like gold.

