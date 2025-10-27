English

Pathan's Swag, Desi Style: The Lifestyle of Irfan Pathan

lifestyle Oct 27 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Instagram
Irfan Pathan's Birthday

Irfan Pathan turned 40 on October 27. He played cricket for India from 2003 to 2012 and retired on January 4, 2020. However, he is still active in the cricket world.

Image credits: facebook
Irfan Pathan's Net Worth

Irfan Pathan's net worth is around Rs 51 crore. His main sources of income are cricket commentary, brand endorsements, a coaching academy, and a YouTube channel.

Image credits: Instagram
Irfan Pathan Earns 35 Lakhs a Month

According to a report, Irfan Pathan earns approximately ₹35 lakh per month from cricket commentary, his cricket coaching academy, and his YouTube channel combined.

Image credits: X
BCCI's Pension

Irfan Pathan receives a pension of ₹60,000 per month from the BCCI. Besides this, he also earns crores of rupees every year in the IPL.

Image credits: Instagram
Irfan Pathan Endorses Several Brands

Even after retiring from cricket, Irfan Pathan's brand value has not diminished. He promotes brands like Howzat, Ola, and Yuva Unstoppable.

Image credits: Instagram
Irfan Pathan's House

Irfan Pathan has luxurious houses in both Mumbai and Baroda. He spends most of his time in Mumbai, but his family lives in Baroda. His wife, Safa, is very beautiful.

Image credits: Instagram
Irfan Pathan's Car Collection

Irfan Pathan is very fond of luxury cars. He owns cars like the Mercedes A-Class, Toyota Fortuner, Mini Cooper, and Mahindra Scorpio.

Image credits: X

