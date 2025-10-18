English

Diwali 2025: 6 Mistakes to Avoid When Buying Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols

lifestyle Oct 18 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:pinterest
Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesh Idols Should Be Separate

When buying Lakshmi and Ganesh idols for Diwali puja, ensure they are separate. Never buy Lakshmi and Ganesh idols that are joined together.

Buy Ganesh Ji with a Modak

Buy Ganesh idols that have a modak (Ganesh Ji's favorite sweet) in their hand. Modaks symbolize knowledge, joy, and material and social prosperity.

The Ganesh Idol Should Include a Mouse

It is essential for the Ganesh idol to include his vehicle, the mouse. A Ganesh idol with a mouse symbolizes positive energy, auspiciousness, and prosperity in the home.

Lakshmi Seated on a Lotus Flower

The lotus symbolises purity, beauty, and stable prosperity. Lakshmi seated on a lotus is considered a symbol of prosperity and knowledge.

Pay Attention to Goddess Lakshmi's Posture

When buying the idol, ensure Goddess Lakshmi's right hand is in the Varada mudra and her left hand is showering gold coins. This posture symbolises prosperity and good fortune.

Worshipping Clay Idols is Auspicious

The color of Lord Ganesh is said to be red or white. Red symbolizes energy, enthusiasm, and power, while white symbolizes peace, purity, and gentleness.

