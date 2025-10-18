Diwali 2025: 6 Mistakes to Avoid When Buying Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols

When buying Lakshmi and Ganesh idols for Diwali puja, ensure they are separate. Never buy Lakshmi and Ganesh idols that are joined together.
Buy Ganesh idols that have a modak (Ganesh Ji's favorite sweet) in their hand. Modaks symbolize knowledge, joy, and material and social prosperity.
It is essential for the Ganesh idol to include his vehicle, the mouse. A Ganesh idol with a mouse symbolizes positive energy, auspiciousness, and prosperity in the home.
The lotus symbolises purity, beauty, and stable prosperity. Lakshmi seated on a lotus is considered a symbol of prosperity and knowledge.
When buying the idol, ensure Goddess Lakshmi's right hand is in the Varada mudra and her left hand is showering gold coins. This posture symbolises prosperity and good fortune.
The color of Lord Ganesh is said to be red or white. Red symbolizes energy, enthusiasm, and power, while white symbolizes peace, purity, and gentleness.
