Eating an apple on an empty stomach in the morning cleanses the gut and regulates digestion.
Eating an apple on an empty stomach daily helps control hunger. It improves metabolism for weight loss.
Eating an apple on an empty stomach reduces the risk of developing diabetes and heart disease.
The vitamin C and antioxidants in apples brighten the skin and reduce wrinkles.
Eating an apple on an empty stomach strengthens hair and reduces hair fall.
Eating an apple on an empty stomach daily increases the body's immunity.
