Winter Wonderland! 5 must-visit places in Sikkim

Lifestyle
Here are 5 places you must this winter in Sikkim
Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, is a winter wonderland with panoramic views of the Kanchenjunga range. Visitors can explore monasteries, enjoy the bustling MG Road
Tsomgo Lake, a glacial wonder, is a must-see in winter as it freezes over, creating a magical atmosphere. Surrounded by snow-covered peaks, it offers a serene escape
Known as the "Valley of Flowers," Yumthang transforms into a snow-laden paradise in winter. Visitors can enjoy hot springs, frozen rivers, and breathtaking views
Pelling is famous for its stunning views of the snow-capped Kanchenjunga. Winter adds charm with misty landscapes, frozen waterfalls, and attractions like Pemayangtse Monastery
Lachung is a quaint village that becomes a snowy retreat in winter. It serves as a gateway to Zero Point, where visitors can experience heavy snowfall
