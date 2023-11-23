Lifestyle
Combine the healing properties of honey, the vitamin C punch of lemon, and the anti-inflammatory benefits of ginger in a soothing cup of tea.
Mix turmeric with warm milk, add a pinch of black pepper, and sweeten with honey for a comforting and healing drink.
Relieve nasal congestion and soothe sore throats with a steaming cup of peppermint tea. Its menthol content can act as a natural decongestant, providing relief from cold symptoms.
Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects. Add a squeeze of lemon for vitamin C, creating a comforting blend that helps reduce inflammation and promotes relaxation.
Mix a pinch of cinnamon and a teaspoon of honey in warm water for a soothing concoction. Cinnamon has antimicrobial properties, while honey can ease throat irritation.
Garlic is renowned for its immune-boosting properties. Crush a garlic clove and infuse it in warm water. Add a dash of honey for flavor and added soothing benefits.