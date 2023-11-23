Lifestyle

6 soothing drinks to ease cough and cold

Image credits: Freepik

1. Honey Lemon Ginger Tea:

Combine the healing properties of honey, the vitamin C punch of lemon, and the anti-inflammatory benefits of ginger in a soothing cup of tea.

Image credits: Getty

2. Turmeric Milk (Golden Milk):

Mix turmeric with warm milk, add a pinch of black pepper, and sweeten with honey for a comforting and healing drink.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Peppermint Tea:

Relieve nasal congestion and soothe sore throats with a steaming cup of peppermint tea. Its menthol content can act as a natural decongestant, providing relief from cold symptoms.

Image credits: Getty

4. Chamomile Tea with Lemon:

Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects. Add a squeeze of lemon for vitamin C, creating a comforting blend that helps reduce inflammation and promotes relaxation.

Image credits: Getty

5. Cinnamon and Honey Warm Water:

Mix a pinch of cinnamon and a teaspoon of honey in warm water for a soothing concoction. Cinnamon has antimicrobial properties, while honey can ease throat irritation.

Image credits: Getty

6. Garlic Infused Warm Water:

Garlic is renowned for its immune-boosting properties. Crush a garlic clove and infuse it in warm water. Add a dash of honey for flavor and added soothing benefits.

Image credits: Freepik
