Wedding season: 7 Kanchipuram silk sarees ideas

Kanchipuram silk sarees are popular for weddings because of their rich, sumptuous feel and complex motifs. Here are seven Kanchipuram wedding silk saree ideas.

Image credits: our own

Classic Red and Gold

A timeless choice, the combination of red and gold in a Kanchipuram saree symbolizes tradition and auspiciousness. 

Image credits: Instagram

Minimalistic Elegance

If you want a more subdued design, choose a Kanchipuram saree with fewer embellishments and a focus on fabric and craftsmanship.

Image credits: Getty

Temple Border Sarees

Your wedding outfit can be enhanced with exquisite temple borders showing gods, goddesses, or chariots, symbolising cultural significance and craftsmanship.

Image credits: shobitam

Dual-Toned Sarees

Dual-tone tones and pallu sarees are fascinating. Try magenta and orange, navy blue and purple, or emerald green and royal blue for a bold effect.

Image credits: our own

Contrast Borders

Choose a saree with a contrasting border to update the classic style. A rich, jewel-toned body with a different-colored border is attractive and stunning.

Image credits: shobitam

Pastel Hues

Consider pastel Kanchipuram sarees for modernity. Brides who like gentler colours may like light pinks, blues, or greens with modest gold or silver zari embroidery.

Image credits: Instagram

Checks and Stripes

Try sarees with checks or stripes. Kanchipuram silk is luxurious, yet these trendy designs offer a modern touch.

Image credits: Getty
