Wedding season: 7 Kanchipuram silk sarees ideas

Lifestyle
Kanchipuram silk sarees are popular for weddings because of their rich, sumptuous feel and complex motifs. Here are seven Kanchipuram wedding silk saree ideas.
A timeless choice, the combination of red and gold in a Kanchipuram saree symbolizes tradition and auspiciousness.
If you want a more subdued design, choose a Kanchipuram saree with fewer embellishments and a focus on fabric and craftsmanship.
Your wedding outfit can be enhanced with exquisite temple borders showing gods, goddesses, or chariots, symbolising cultural significance and craftsmanship.
Dual-tone tones and pallu sarees are fascinating. Try magenta and orange, navy blue and purple, or emerald green and royal blue for a bold effect.
Choose a saree with a contrasting border to update the classic style. A rich, jewel-toned body with a different-colored border is attractive and stunning.
Consider pastel Kanchipuram sarees for modernity. Brides who like gentler colours may like light pinks, blues, or greens with modest gold or silver zari embroidery.
Try sarees with checks or stripes. Kanchipuram silk is luxurious, yet these trendy designs offer a modern touch.