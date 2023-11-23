Scottish highlands to Dartmoor: 7 places to visit in UK this December

Lifestyle
From the Scottish Highlands to Dartmoor, explore 7 enchanting snowy destinations in the UK this December
The landscapes of scottish highlands which receive snowfall in December offer stunning views
The Lake District in England can be a magical place in December if it receives a dusting of snow
With it's rugged mountains, this place can be a scenic beauty
The Yorkshire Dales are known for their picturesque landscapes, and when covered in a layer of snow, the charm only increases
Dartmoor National Park in Devon may experience snowfall in December, creating a unique and atmospheric landscape
Glencoe, in the Scottish Highlands, is famous for its dramatic scenery. Snow-covered peaks and valleys make it a stunning destination for winter photography
Cairngorms National Park is a popular spot for winter sports enthusiasts. Skiing, snowboarding, and other winter activities