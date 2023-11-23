Lifestyle

Scottish highlands to Dartmoor: 7 places to visit in UK this December

From the Scottish Highlands to Dartmoor, explore 7 enchanting snowy destinations in the UK this December

Scottish Highlands

The landscapes of scottish highlands which receive snowfall in December offer stunning views

Lake District

The Lake District in England can be a magical place in December if it receives a dusting of snow

Snowdonia, Wales

With it's rugged mountains, this place can be a scenic beauty

Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Dales are known for their picturesque landscapes, and when covered in a layer of snow, the charm only increases

Dartmoor, Devon

Dartmoor National Park in Devon may experience snowfall in December, creating a unique and atmospheric landscape

Glencoe, Scotland

Glencoe, in the Scottish Highlands, is famous for its dramatic scenery. Snow-covered peaks and valleys make it a stunning destination for winter photography

Cairngorms National Park, Scotland

Cairngorms National Park is a popular spot for winter sports enthusiasts. Skiing, snowboarding, and other winter activities

