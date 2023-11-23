Lifestyle

Neem to Sandalwood: 7 ayurvedic herbs to boost skin health

Ayurveda emphasizes a holistic approach to health that includes lifestyle, diet, and the use of herbs. Here are 7 Ayurvedic herbs that are commonly used to promote skin health.

Image credits: Getty

Sandalwood

Sandalwood has cooling and anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial for sensitive and irritated skin. It is often used in the form of sandalwood paste.

Image credits: Getty

Gotu Kola

Gotu kola supports the production of collagen, which is essential for maintaining skin elasticity. It is used to promote wound healing, reduce scarring, and improve skin tone.

Image credits: FreePik

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is well-known for its soothing and moisturizing properties. It can help alleviate skin irritations, sunburns, and dryness. Its gel can be directly applied to the skin.

Image credits: FreePik

Manjistha (Rubia cordifolia)

Manjistha helps detoxify the blood and supports the removal of toxins that may affect the skin. It can be consumed as a powder, capsule, or in the form of a decoction.

Image credits: FreePik

Turmeric

Turmeric is used in Ayurveda to promote healthy skin by reducing inflammation, fighting free radicals, and supporting wound healing. It can be consumed or applied to the skin.

Image credits: FreePik

Triphala

Triphala is a combination of three fruits ans is known for its detoxifying and rejuvenating properties. Consuming Triphala internally can help promote healthy skin.

Image credits: Getty

Neem

Neem is known for its antibacterial, antifungal, and blood-purifying properties. It is often used to address skin conditions such as acne and eczema.

Image credits: Getty
