Neem to Sandalwood: 7 ayurvedic herbs to boost skin health

Ayurveda emphasizes a holistic approach to health that includes lifestyle, diet, and the use of herbs. Here are 7 Ayurvedic herbs that are commonly used to promote skin health.
Sandalwood has cooling and anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial for sensitive and irritated skin. It is often used in the form of sandalwood paste.
Gotu kola supports the production of collagen, which is essential for maintaining skin elasticity. It is used to promote wound healing, reduce scarring, and improve skin tone.
Aloe vera is well-known for its soothing and moisturizing properties. It can help alleviate skin irritations, sunburns, and dryness. Its gel can be directly applied to the skin.
Manjistha helps detoxify the blood and supports the removal of toxins that may affect the skin. It can be consumed as a powder, capsule, or in the form of a decoction.
Turmeric is used in Ayurveda to promote healthy skin by reducing inflammation, fighting free radicals, and supporting wound healing. It can be consumed or applied to the skin.
Triphala is a combination of three fruits ans is known for its detoxifying and rejuvenating properties. Consuming Triphala internally can help promote healthy skin.
Neem is known for its antibacterial, antifungal, and blood-purifying properties. It is often used to address skin conditions such as acne and eczema.