St. Augustine to Boston: 7 oldest towns of America

Spanish-founded St. Augustine to the Puritan settlement of Boston in 1630, these historic locales have played pivotal roles in shaping the cultural and colonial history of America

Image credits: Getty

St. Augustine, Florida (1565)

Founded by Spanish explorers in 1565, St. Augustine is the oldest continuously inhabited European-established settlement in United States

Image credits: Getty

Jamestown, Virginia (1607)

Established by the English in 1607, Jamestown was the first permanent English settlement in North America

Image credits: Getty

Santa Fe, New Mexico (1610)

Santa Fe was founded by Spanish colonists in 1610, making it the oldest state capital in the United States

Image credits: Getty

Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620)

Known for the landing of the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620, Plymouth is one of the earliest English settlements in the United States

Image credits: Getty

Boston, Massachusetts (1630)

Established by Puritan colonists in 1630, Boston quickly became a major cultural and economic center in colonial America

Image credits: Getty

Newport, Rhode Island (1639)

Founded in 1639 by a group of settlers seeking religious freedom, Newport is known for its well-preserved colonial architecture

Image credits: Getty

Hampton, Virginia (1610)

Hampton claims to be America's oldest continuous English-speaking settlement. It has a long history, including its role during the Civil War

Image credits: Getty
