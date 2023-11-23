St. Augustine to Boston: 7 oldest towns of America

Lifestyle
From the Spanish-founded St. Augustine to the Puritan settlement of Boston in 1630, these historic locales have played pivotal roles in shaping the cultural and colonial history of America
Founded by Spanish explorers in 1565, St. Augustine is the oldest continuously inhabited European-established settlement in United States
Established by the English in 1607, Jamestown was the first permanent English settlement in North America
Santa Fe was founded by Spanish colonists in 1610, making it the oldest state capital in the United States
Known for the landing of the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620, Plymouth is one of the earliest English settlements in the United States
Established by Puritan colonists in 1630, Boston quickly became a major cultural and economic center in colonial America
Founded in 1639 by a group of settlers seeking religious freedom, Newport is known for its well-preserved colonial architecture
Hampton claims to be America's oldest continuous English-speaking settlement. It has a long history, including its role during the Civil War