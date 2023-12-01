Lifestyle

Winter hair care: 7 practices to avoid for dandruff-free locks

Winter wreaks havoc on your hair, leading to dandruff. Bid farewell to flakes by steering clear of these damaging practices.

Skipping Scalp Massage

Regular massages stimulate blood flow, promoting a healthier scalp. Don’t neglect this simple yet effective practice.

Product Overload

Avoid using too many styling products, which can lead to product buildup and worsen dandruff issues.

Hat Head Horrors

Wearing tight hats can create a breeding ground for dandruff. Opt for looser styles to promote airflow.

Too Much Styling

Limit heat styling tools as they increase dryness. Embrace natural textures and opt for protective styles.

Ignoring Hydration

Winter air zaps moisture from your hair. Combat this by staying hydrated and using a quality conditioner regularly.

Neglecting Nutrition

A balanced diet with essential nutrients is crucial. Include omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins to maintain a healthy scalp.

