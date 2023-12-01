Winter hair care: 7 practices to avoid for dandruff-free locks

Lifestyle
Winter wreaks havoc on your hair, leading to dandruff. Bid farewell to flakes by steering clear of these damaging practices.
Regular massages stimulate blood flow, promoting a healthier scalp. Don’t neglect this simple yet effective practice.
Avoid using too many styling products, which can lead to product buildup and worsen dandruff issues.
Wearing tight hats can create a breeding ground for dandruff. Opt for looser styles to promote airflow.
Limit heat styling tools as they increase dryness. Embrace natural textures and opt for protective styles.
Winter air zaps moisture from your hair. Combat this by staying hydrated and using a quality conditioner regularly.
A balanced diet with essential nutrients is crucial. Include omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins to maintain a healthy scalp.