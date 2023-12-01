Jaipur to Lucknow: 6 cheapest cities to live in India

Lifestyle
Lucknow is known for its lower living expenses and the cost of housing, food, and daily essentials is relatively reasonable compared to larger metropolitan cities.
Kochi provides a comparatively lower cost of living when it comes to housing expenses. Some aspects might be expensive due to the city being a tourist destination.
Jaipur offers a lower cost of living compared to many other major cities in India. It has affordable housing options, reasonable food prices, and a generally lower cost of living.
Indore is recognized for its affordable housing, food, transportation costs, and cleanliness and has a relatively low cost of living compared to metropolitan areas.
Bhubaneswar is a rapidly developing city that offers a lower cost of living as it has a lower cost of house, food, and transportation than many other major cities in India.
Nashik is known for its wine industry and the cost of housing and daily necessities tends to be budget-friendly compared to many major metropolitan areas in Maharashtra.