7 beautiful Christmas markets in the World

Strasbourg in France to Vienna in Austria transform to winter wonderlands during Christmas. These Christmas markets are famous all over the world

Strasbourg, France: Christkindelsmärik

Strasbourg is often considered the "Capital of Christmas," and its Christkindelsmärik is one of the oldest and most famous Christmas markets in Europe

Vienna, Austria: Vienna Christmas Market

Vienna transforms into a winter wonderland during the Christmas season. The Vienna Christmas Market, held in front of the City Hall

Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo Christmas Market

Tokyo's Christmas Market brings a touch of European holiday charm to Japan. The market features wooden stalls, festive decorations

Nuremberg, Germany: Nürnberger Christkindlesmarkt

Nuremberg's Christkindlesmarkt is renowned for its medieval setting and traditional wooden stalls. Visitors can enjoy gingerbread cookies, mulled wine, and shop for handmade crafts

Tallinn, Estonia: Tallinn Christmas Market

Tallinn's Old Town provides a fairy-tale backdrop for its Christmas market. Visitors can explore the medieval architecture, enjoy local delicacies, and shop f

Quebec City, Canada: German Christmas Market

Quebec City's German Christmas Market offers a magical atmosphere with wooden kiosks, festive decorations, and German-inspired treats

Copenhagen, Denmark: Tivoli Gardens Christmas Market

Tivoli Gardens, one of the world's oldest amusement parks, hosts a magical Christmas market during the holiday season

