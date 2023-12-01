7 foods to avoid eating with bananas

Lifestyle
The acidity in citrus fruits may not combine well with bananas and may lead to indigestion.
The acidity in tomatoes may not pair well with bananas and could lead to stomach discomfort.
Eating peanuts with bananas can be challenging for digestion due to the different digestion times required for these foods.
The combination of bananas with yogurt may cause sluggish digestion due to conflicting enzymes.
Combining avocados with bananas might be heavy on the digestive system for some people.
Some people may experience digestive issues when combining bananas with milk, as it can lead to heaviness.
Cucumbers have a cooling effect, and when combined with bananas, it may cause gas and bloating for some individuals.