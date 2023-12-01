Lifestyle

7 foods to avoid eating with bananas

Citrus Fruits:

The acidity in citrus fruits may not combine well with bananas and may lead to indigestion.
 

Tomatoes:

The acidity in tomatoes may not pair well with bananas and could lead to stomach discomfort.
 

Peanuts:

Eating peanuts with bananas can be challenging for digestion due to the different digestion times required for these foods.

Yogurt:

The combination of bananas with yogurt may cause sluggish digestion due to conflicting enzymes.
 

Avocado:

Combining avocados with bananas might be heavy on the digestive system for some people.
 

Milk:

Some people may experience digestive issues when combining bananas with milk, as it can lead to heaviness.
 

Cucumbers:

Cucumbers have a cooling effect, and when combined with bananas, it may cause gas and bloating for some individuals.
 

