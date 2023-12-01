Lifestyle
From Munich's Oktoberfest to China's Snow and Ice Festival, experience 7 renowned global celebrations, each a unique cultural extravaganza
The festival of colors, Holi symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. Celebrants joyously throw colored powders, dance, and indulge in festive foods
A legendary German beer festival, Oktoberfest celebrates Bavarian culture with lively music, traditional attire, and a vast array of beers
Honoring Ireland's patron saint, this festival features parades, traditional music, and the iconic greening of the city, uniting locals and visitors
Thai New Year's celebration involves spirited water fights to cleanse and purify, symbolizing the washing away of the past year's misfortunes
An avant-garde arts and culture event, Burning Man fosters self-expression and community in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, culminating in the burning of a massive effigy
In Buñol, participants engage in a massive tomato fight, creating a vibrant red spectacle that marks the world's largest food fight
Harbin transforms into a winter wonderland with intricate ice sculptures, illuminations, and ice-themed activities, drawing visitors from around the globe