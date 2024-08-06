Why you shouldn't immediately unpack your suitcase after traveling?

Lifestyle
Returning from vacation can be a bummer for several reasons, from the realization that the fun is over to the seemingly insurmountable task of unpacking your suitcase.
While it might be tempting to get the unpacking process over with as soon as you walk in the door, it turns out there might be some benefit to not unpacking for a few days.
Hotel rooms can be notorious breeding grounds for bed bugs (among other things), so if any critters made their way into your bag and come home with you and you didn't even know it.
Bed bug eggs typically hatch within six to 10 days, and the nymphs require a blood meal shortly after hatching to continue their development.
Now, if your suitcase remains closed and undisturbed for at least two weeks, any bed bug egg or nymph present will likely die due to starvation or desiccation