7 common reasons your visa application might be rejected

Lifestyle
One of the most frequent causes of visa rejection is submitting incomplete or inaccurate application forms. Ensure all sections of the form are filled out correctly and completely.
Visa officers need to be assured that you can financially support yourself during your stay. Providing insufficient evidence of financial means is a common reason for denial.
Failing to provide adequate insurance or having a policy that doesn’t meet the destination’s requirements can result in visa rejection.
Visa officers need to see that your plans are well-organised and feasible. Provide a detailed itinerary including flight, accommodation arrangements, and planned activities
Having a history of visa violations or overstays can severely impact your current application. Authorities scrutinise past visa behaviour to assess your reliability.
Visa officers want assurance that you will return to your country after your visit. Insufficient evidence of ties, such as employment, property ownership, or family connections.
Always check the specific document requirements for the visa you are applying for and ensure that all documents are authentic and up-to-date.