Raksha Bandhan to Janmashtami: 5 important HINDU festivals in August

August is here and so are festivals lined throughout the month. Here's a list of the Hindu festivals we are eagerly waiting for THIS August

Image credits: Freepik

Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej is tomorrow i.e 7 of August

Image credits: Freepik

Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami is on the 9th of August

Image credits: Freepik

Kalki Jayanti

Hindu's celebrate the anticipated arrival of Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar of Kalki. Kalki Jayanti would be celebrated on 10th of August this year

Image credits: Freepik

Raksha Bandhan

August 19, we would Hindus all over the world would celebrate the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan

Image credits: Freepik

Krishna Janmashtami

Lord Krishna's birthday or Krishna Janmashtami is on 26th of August

Image credits: Freepik
