Raksha Bandhan to Janmashtami: 5 important HINDU festivals in August

August is here and so are festivals lined throughout the month. Here's a list of the Hindu festivals we are eagerly waiting for THIS August
Hariyali Teej is tomorrow i.e 7 of August
Nag Panchami is on the 9th of August
Hindu's celebrate the anticipated arrival of Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar of Kalki. Kalki Jayanti would be celebrated on 10th of August this year
August 19, we would Hindus all over the world would celebrate the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan
Lord Krishna's birthday or Krishna Janmashtami is on 26th of August