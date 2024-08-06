What happens when you eat food wrapped in steamed Banana leaf daily?

Food
Discover the surprising benefits of eating food cooked in steamed banana leaves every day.
In Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, banana leaves are a staple for cooking and serving meals, enhancing both flavor and tradition.
Banana leaves are rich in polyphenols and flavonoids, which provide essential antioxidants for your body.
Steaming banana leaves helps release beneficial compounds into the food, adding to its health advantages.
Polyphenols and flavonoids in banana leaves help fight diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.
The extract from banana leaves can be especially helpful for diabetics, offering a natural way to manage blood sugar levels.
Incorporate banana leaves into your cooking routine to enjoy improved flavour and health benefits.