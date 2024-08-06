Lifestyle

What are the common symptoms of diabetes?

Frequent urination

Frequent urination may be a sign of high blood sugar levels.

Recurring infections

A high blood sugar level weakens the immune system, leading to frequent infections.

Hunger and thirst

Excessive hunger and thirst are key symptoms of diabetes.

Blurred vision

Blurred vision, nerve damage, and others can also be symptoms.

Skin problems

High blood sugar levels can cause dry skin and itching.

Wounds take time to heal

Slow healing of wounds can also be a symptom of diabetes. 

Weight loss without reason

Unintentional weight loss can also be sign of diabetes.

Excessive fatigue

Excessive fatigue can also be a symptom of diabetes.

Consult a doctor

If you notice the above symptoms, do not attempt to self-diagnose, but rather consult a doctor to confirm your condition.

