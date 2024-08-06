What are the common symptoms of diabetes?

Lifestyle
Frequent urination may be a sign of high blood sugar levels.
A high blood sugar level weakens the immune system, leading to frequent infections.
Excessive hunger and thirst are key symptoms of diabetes.
Blurred vision, nerve damage, and others can also be symptoms.
High blood sugar levels can cause dry skin and itching.
Slow healing of wounds can also be a symptom of diabetes.
Unintentional weight loss can also be sign of diabetes.
Excessive fatigue can also be a symptom of diabetes.
If you notice the above symptoms, do not attempt to self-diagnose, but rather consult a doctor to confirm your condition.