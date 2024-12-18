Lifestyle

Why you should avoid drinking water while standing- Read on

Dangerous side effects

Water is essential to keep the body hydrated. But if you don't drink water properly, it can cause dangerous side effects.

Digestive problems

Drinking water while standing can cause digestive problems. This can affect the balance of fluids in the stomach.

Digestive tract affected

Sitting and drinking water helps the body absorb nutrients. But drinking water while standing can affect the digestive tract.

Shortness of breath

Drinking water while standing can cause shortness of breath. This can also disturb oxygen levels.

Kidney health

Sitting and drinking water does not put too much pressure on the kidneys. This helps to filter waste efficiently.

Bone health

Drinking water while standing can increase bone and joint related problems. This can lead to fluid accumulation in the joints.

Doctor's advice

Drinking water while standing can cause some of the above side effects. However, it is best to seek medical advice for personalized advice.

