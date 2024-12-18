7 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspired hairstyles you can try

Lifestyle
Aishwarya's half-bun is perfect for a youthful look. It complements off-shoulder dresses beautifully and can also be paired with lehengas.
Aishwarya's criss-cross high bun exudes royalty. Ideal for long, thick hair, it pairs well with sarees.
For a simple yet elegant look, opt for straight hair. Apply serum or hairspray and straighten for a sleek finish.
A sleek bun complements any look. Try this stylish updo with Indo-Western outfits.
For a different look, try Aishwarya's wavy curls. They enhance simple outfits, though they require some styling time.
Create a plain low bun like Aishwarya's in 10 minutes. Adorn it with ribbons or flowers for added elegance.
Experiment with a half-clutch dramatic hairstyle. Enhance the look with pearls and beads.
