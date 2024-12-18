Lifestyle

7 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspired hairstyles you can try

1. Half-Bun Hairstyle

Aishwarya's half-bun is perfect for a youthful look. It complements off-shoulder dresses beautifully and can also be paired with lehengas.

2. Criss-Cross High Bun

Aishwarya's criss-cross high bun exudes royalty. Ideal for long, thick hair, it pairs well with sarees.

3. Straight Long Hairstyle

For a simple yet elegant look, opt for straight hair. Apply serum or hairspray and straighten for a sleek finish.

4. Sleek Bun Hairstyle

A sleek bun complements any look. Try this stylish updo with Indo-Western outfits.

5. Wavy Curls Hairstyle

For a different look, try Aishwarya's wavy curls. They enhance simple outfits, though they require some styling time.

6. Plain Low Bun Hairstyle

Create a plain low bun like Aishwarya's in 10 minutes. Adorn it with ribbons or flowers for added elegance.

7. Half-Clutch Dramatic Hairstyle

Experiment with a half-clutch dramatic hairstyle. Enhance the look with pearls and beads.

7 things to avoid saying to your father-in-law

Vidya Balan shares her weight loss story: Fitness and diet revealed

Chanakya Niti: 5 secrets wives often keep from their husbands

Red Blooms! 5 flowers to grow this winter