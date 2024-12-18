Lifestyle

7 things to avoid saying to your father-in-law

1. Your thinking is very outdated

If your father-in-law expresses his opinion, a daughter-in-law should never say that his thinking is outdated. This can hurt their feelings and disrespect their age and experience.

2. You don't know anything

A daughter-in-law should also never tell her father-in-law that he doesn't know anything. Saying this disrespects their life experience and knowledge, which can be very hurtful.

3. Your son's mistakes are your fault

Many blame the father-in-law for the husband's wrongdoings, questioning his upbringing. This can hurt older people, so avoid doing this.

4. This is my house, don't interfere

It's common for parents to intervene when their son and daughter-in-law argue. However, telling them "This is my house, don't interfere" can lead to further conflict.

5. This is not good

Some daughters-in-law directly say "This is not good." However, this should be avoided with a father-in-law. Express your disagreement politely.

6. Don't say anything to my husband

Fathers and sons share a unique bond. A daughter-in-law shouldn't interfere by saying, "Don't say anything to my husband." Respect their relationship and the father-in-law's words.

7. My house is better than yours

Comparing and insulting one's maternal home and in-laws' home is not a good practice. It can damage relationships. Learn to respect both families.

