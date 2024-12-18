7 things to avoid saying to your father-in-law

Lifestyle
If your father-in-law expresses his opinion, a daughter-in-law should never say that his thinking is outdated. This can hurt their feelings and disrespect their age and experience.
A daughter-in-law should also never tell her father-in-law that he doesn't know anything. Saying this disrespects their life experience and knowledge, which can be very hurtful.
Many blame the father-in-law for the husband's wrongdoings, questioning his upbringing. This can hurt older people, so avoid doing this.
It's common for parents to intervene when their son and daughter-in-law argue. However, telling them "This is my house, don't interfere" can lead to further conflict.
Some daughters-in-law directly say "This is not good." However, this should be avoided with a father-in-law. Express your disagreement politely.
Fathers and sons share a unique bond. A daughter-in-law shouldn't interfere by saying, "Don't say anything to my husband." Respect their relationship and the father-in-law's words.
Comparing and insulting one's maternal home and in-laws' home is not a good practice. It can damage relationships. Learn to respect both families.
