100-year-old griddle cooked burgers delight food lovers

We choose clean places when eating out. But this restaurant cooks food in utensils that haven't been washed in 100 years.
Dyer's Burgers, a famous burger franchise in America, claims to have been serving customers burgers cooked on an unwashed griddle for 100 years, and that's their specialty.
According to reports, Dyer's Burgers restaurant in America started in 1912. Burgers were made there using spices and an old griddle.
The restaurant claims that they once forgot to wash the griddle. The next day, the burgers made were so delicious that it became Dyer's Burgers' identity.
The owner of Dyer's Burgers says that 100-year-old oil has accumulated on the griddle used to make the burgers, and this enhances the flavor.
The taste of Dyer's Burgers is so unique that 750 to 1000 pounds (about 1 lakh rupees) worth of burgers are sold every day.
A cast iron griddle is used to make the burgers, on which the burger patties are grilled. The old oil accumulated on the griddle gives the burgers a unique flavor.
