Lifestyle

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's trendy lehenga designs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lehenga Design

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her work and personal life, and her dressing sense is top-notch. You too can carry beautiful lehengas like her.

Pearl and Crystal Work Lehenga

For a stunning look like Samantha, try a white lehenga with pearl and stone work, paired with a strappy blouse.

Cape Style Blouse and Lehenga

Try a peach floral print lehenga with a short blouse and a net cape for an Indo-Western look, inspired by Samantha.

Stunning Red Lehenga Look

To impress your ex, try a red sequined body-fitted lehenga with a bralette blouse, just like Samantha.

Samantha's Pastel Lehenga Look

Pastel lehengas are trending. Try a blue pastel floral print lehenga with a corset blouse.

Lehenga with High Neck Blouse

Pair a high-waist, zig-zag flared lehenga with a mirror-work sleeveless high-neck blouse and a net dupatta.

Try a Hot Pink Lehenga

Try a hot pink plain lehenga with a flared skirt, pleated dupatta, and a strappy blouse.

Cut Out Design Lehenga

For a glamorous look, pair a golden cut-out halter neck blouse with a black and gold hand-worked lehenga.

