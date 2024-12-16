Lifestyle
South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her work and personal life, and her dressing sense is top-notch. You too can carry beautiful lehengas like her.
For a stunning look like Samantha, try a white lehenga with pearl and stone work, paired with a strappy blouse.
Try a peach floral print lehenga with a short blouse and a net cape for an Indo-Western look, inspired by Samantha.
To impress your ex, try a red sequined body-fitted lehenga with a bralette blouse, just like Samantha.
Pastel lehengas are trending. Try a blue pastel floral print lehenga with a corset blouse.
Pair a high-waist, zig-zag flared lehenga with a mirror-work sleeveless high-neck blouse and a net dupatta.
Try a hot pink plain lehenga with a flared skirt, pleated dupatta, and a strappy blouse.
For a glamorous look, pair a golden cut-out halter neck blouse with a black and gold hand-worked lehenga.
