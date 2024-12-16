Getting married in 2025? Check best dates, auspicious Muhrats

Lifestyle
Numerous auspicious wedding dates are available from January to December in 2025. February, May, and November have the most
January 2025 has 10 auspicious wedding dates: 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26, and 27
February 2025 has these auspicious dates: 2, 3, 6, 7, 12, 23, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, and 25
March 2025 has only 5 auspicious dates due to Mina Khar Maas: 1, 2, 6, 7, and 12
April 2025 auspicious dates start from the 14th: 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 29, and 30
May 2025 auspicious dates: 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 27, and 28
June 2025 has limited dates before Chaturmas: 2, 4, 5, 7, and 8
November 2025 dates after Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi: 2, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, & 30
December 2025 has the fewest dates: 4, 5, and 6
