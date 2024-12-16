Lifestyle

Getting married in 2025? Check best dates, auspicious Muhrats

Auspicious Wedding Dates 2025

Numerous auspicious wedding dates are available from January to December in 2025. February, May, and November have the most

January 2025 Auspicious Wedding Dates

January 2025 has 10 auspicious wedding dates: 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 26, and 27

February 2025 Auspicious Wedding Dates

February 2025 has these auspicious dates: 2, 3, 6, 7, 12, 23, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, and 25

March 2025 Auspicious Wedding Dates

March 2025 has only 5 auspicious dates due to Mina Khar Maas: 1, 2, 6, 7, and 12

April 2025 Auspicious Wedding Dates

April 2025 auspicious dates start from the 14th: 14, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 29, and 30

May 2025 Auspicious Wedding Dates

May 2025 auspicious dates: 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 27, and 28

June 2025 Auspicious Wedding Dates

June 2025 has limited dates before Chaturmas: 2, 4, 5, 7, and 8

November 2025 Auspicious Wedding Dates

November 2025 dates after Dev Prabodhini Ekadashi: 2, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, & 30

December 2025 Auspicious Wedding Dates

December 2025 has the fewest dates: 4, 5, and 6

(PHOTOS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu's trendy lehenga designs

Photos: Hina Khan inspired latest suit collection for weddings

5 best fragrant flowers for natural home freshener

PHOTOS: Sreeleela inspired classic saree blouse designs for elegance