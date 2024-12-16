Lifestyle

France to Turkey: 7 most visited countries in 2024

As per latest reports of the World Population Review, France is the most visited country in the world in 2024. Let's check out top 7 countries

Image credits: Pixabay

France

France is the World's most visited country in 2024. The Paris Olympics that happened in the capital city aided in this feat

Image credits: Pixabay

Spain

Cities like Barcelona, Madrid offers warm climate to travellers

Image credits: Pixabay

USA

Cities from Ney York to natural wonders like Yellowstone make USA a travellers paradise

Image credits: Pixabay

China

Attractions like Great Wall of China and other places make this country a must visit

Image credits: Pixabay

Italy

Florence, Venice and other places serve as a paradise to history lovers

Image credits: Pixabay

Turkey

This country gives a peak into the Byzantine empire and the architectural wonders are marvellous

Image credits: Pixabay

Mexico

Attractions like Chichen Itza, Cancun make this a must visit place

Image credits: Pixabay

Canada to Singapore-7 best countries for Indians to settle permanently

Getting married in 2025? Check best dates, auspicious Muhrats

(PHOTOS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu's trendy lehenga designs

Photos: Hina Khan inspired latest suit collection for weddings