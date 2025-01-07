Why should you drink cardamom milk THIS winter?

Lifestyle
Milk is rich in vitamins and minerals. Similarly, cardamom is rich in nutrients like iron, potassium, calcium, and vitamin C.
The properties of cardamom and milk help boost immunity. Drinking cardamom milk in winter can prevent seasonal illnesses.
If you're looking to lose weight, drinking cardamom milk can help you shed those extra pounds.
If you suffer from insomnia during winter, cardamom milk can help you sleep peacefully.
Cardamom milk can provide relief from constipation, a common problem during winter.
Digestive problems are common in winter. Cardamom milk can improve digestion and prevent age-related issues.
7 stunning yellow suits to dazzle on Makar Sankranti 2025
What is Khooni Lohri? Know about this unique Himachal tradition
Photos: Sania Mirza's Inspired Pakistani Salwar Suit for Lohri 2025
Looking for a romantic getaway? 7 reasons why Jaipur is a paradise