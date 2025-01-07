Lifestyle

Why should you drink cardamom milk THIS winter?

Image credits: social media

Nutrients in Milk & Cardamom

Milk is rich in vitamins and minerals. Similarly, cardamom is rich in nutrients like iron, potassium, calcium, and vitamin C.

Image credits: Getty

Boosts Immunity

The properties of cardamom and milk help boost immunity. Drinking cardamom milk in winter can prevent seasonal illnesses.

Image credits: Getty

Aids in Weight Loss

If you're looking to lose weight, drinking cardamom milk can help you shed those extra pounds.

Image credits: Getty

Promotes Restful Sleep

If you suffer from insomnia during winter, cardamom milk can help you sleep peacefully.

Image credits: Pinterest

Relieves Constipation

Cardamom milk can provide relief from constipation, a common problem during winter.

Image credits: Getty

Improves Digestion

Digestive problems are common in winter. Cardamom milk can improve digestion and prevent age-related issues.

Image credits: Getty

7 stunning yellow suits to dazzle on Makar Sankranti 2025

What is Khooni Lohri? Know about this unique Himachal tradition

Photos: Sania Mirza's Inspired Pakistani Salwar Suit for Lohri 2025

Looking for a romantic getaway? 7 reasons why Jaipur is a paradise