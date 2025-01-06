What is Khooni Lohri? Know about this unique Himachal tradition

Lifestyle
Lohri will be celebrated on January 13, 2025. While celebrated with joy across India, it's known as 'Khooni Lohri' in one specific location
'Khooni Lohri' is celebrated in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. Its name originates from a local tradition still practiced today
Chamba has 15 designated sites called 'madhis.' 13 are considered female and 2 male. A tradition of capturing these sites during Lohri leads to symbolic conflict
During the princely era, any death during the Lohri conflict was pardoned. This practice has diminished over time
Animal sacrifice was part of the tradition before the Lohri conflict during the princely era, but it was later discontinued. Some still keep this aspect alive
