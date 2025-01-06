Lifestyle

What is Khooni Lohri? Know about this unique Himachal tradition

When is Lohri 2025?

Lohri will be celebrated on January 13, 2025. While celebrated with joy across India, it's known as 'Khooni Lohri' in one specific location

Where is Khooni Lohri celebrated?

'Khooni Lohri' is celebrated in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. Its name originates from a local tradition still practiced today

What is Khooni Lohri?

Chamba has 15 designated sites called 'madhis.' 13 are considered female and 2 male. A tradition of capturing these sites during Lohri leads to symbolic conflict

One death was forgiven

During the princely era, any death during the Lohri conflict was pardoned. This practice has diminished over time

Animal sacrifice was offered

Animal sacrifice was part of the tradition before the Lohri conflict during the princely era, but it was later discontinued. Some still keep this aspect alive

Photos: Sania Mirza's Inspired Pakistani Salwar Suit for Lohri 2025

Looking for a romantic getaway? 7 reasons why Jaipur is a paradise

Raveena Tandon's Fitness Secrets: How she stays fit at 52

HMPV vs COVID-19: Key similarities and differences explained; Read on