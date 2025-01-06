Lifestyle

Jaipur, a popular city in Rajasthan, is ideal for honeymoons.

Jaipur, the city of history. Every corner of this city is filled with stories. You can peek into that history during your honeymoon

Couples can visit Pink City of Jaipur

The Pink City of Jaipur is a paradise for tourists and can be the most romantic place for newlyweds. Every couple should visit Jaipur at least once

Nahargarh Fort is attractive to those who have seen 'Sonar Kella'.

First of all, let's talk about Nahargarh Fort, which has 9 identical palaces. From its walls, you can see the entire city of Jaipur. The night view is amazing

Hawa Mahal, one of Jaipur's most famous architectures

Hawa Mahal is at the forefront of tourism. Here you can have a photoshoot inside and outside Hawa Mahal. The rooftop restaurant in front of Hawa Mahal is best for couples

Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar, a unique example of science and mystery. Made of stone and cement in such a way that the position of the sun and planets can be known when sunlight falls on it

Amer Fort is one of the most famous forts in Jaipur.

Amer Fort, a favorite place for Bollywood artists. The film Bajirao Mastani was shot here. This fort glitters like gold at night

Jal Mahal is a wonderful architecture of Jaipur

Jal Mahal, surrounded by water, is an ideal place for photoshoots. From here you can also see Sheesh Mahal

