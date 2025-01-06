Photos: Sania Mirza's Inspired Pakistani Salwar Suit for Lohri 2025

Lifestyle
Try Sania Mirza's full-sleeved printed studded & printed gharara suit set. Choose a flared sharara and style it with jewelry for a statement look.
From office parties to weddings, this silk fancy golden gotta sharara suit set will look classy. Copy this suit design for a stylish look.
Nayra cut suits are trending. Try Sania's yellow floral print Nayra cut Anarkali suit this festive season.
Sania's dark shade satin silk dhoti suit set is beautiful. Try it for festive occasions or outings. It offers a simple yet fusion look.
Get a cool look with this loose-fitting pant suit set. For a smart Pakistani style, choose this loose pattern suit with a net dupatta.
Kaftan sets are stylish and comfortable. Sania Mirza's silk multi-color printed kaftan suit set looks gorgeous.
Cotton fabric is always in demand. It creates a cool and classy look. Look beautiful in a white printed cotton sharara suit like Sania.
