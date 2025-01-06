7 stunning yellow suits to dazzle on Makar Sankranti 2025

Lifestyle
Yellow is considered auspicious. If you are looking for an outfit, choose a yellow gold lace embroidered suit. Readymade ones are available for under 2000 rupees.
Banarasi suits are always in demand. They look classy during the festive season and also provide warmth. You can buy them in both heavy and sober varieties.
If you're on a budget, nothing beats an organza salwar suit. If the outfit is simple, complete the look with heavy Polki or Kundan earrings.
Young girls can choose an Indo-Western salwar suit for a modern twist on a traditional look. These are very popular nowadays and look especially lovely in floral prints.
A Sharara suit is a perfect choice. If you want a stylish yet lightweight outfit, choose this. These suits are available in many ranges and varieties in the market.
Manisha Koirala looks amazing in a Patiala suit. She teamed a Zari work short Kali kurta with a Patiala. You can complete the look with matching earrings.
Apart from suits, a short kurta with pants is also a good option. You can wear it as formal wear in addition to festive wear.
