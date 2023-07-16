Why is Ilish aka Hilsa Fish, so expensive? Here are 5 reasons

Lifestyle
Hilsa fish, also known as Ilish or Pulasa, is considered a prized and expensive fish due to several factors:
Hilsa fish is found in Indian rivers and estuaries, notably the Bay of Bengal. Seasonal and regional availability makes it a delicacy.
Hilsa fish migrate considerable distances upstream to breed in freshwater rivers. This natural phenomena makes it scarce and valuable.
Hilsa fish is culturally and gastronomically important in West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Eastern India. Its unique taste, texture, and flavour drive demand and price.
Drift and gill nets are used to catch Hilsa fish, which requires skill. Labor-intensive methods catch less fish than other commercially fished species.
Hilsa fish is delicate and oily, making it perishable. Its freshness makes transporting and storing it difficult and expensive.