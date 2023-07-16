Lifestyle

Why is Ilish aka Hilsa Fish, so expensive? Here are 5 reasons

 Hilsa fish, also known as Ilish or Pulasa, is considered a prized and expensive fish due to several factors:

Limited availability

Hilsa fish is found in Indian rivers and estuaries, notably the Bay of Bengal. Seasonal and regional availability makes it a delicacy.

Migration Patterns

Hilsa fish migrate considerable distances upstream to breed in freshwater rivers. This natural phenomena makes it scarce and valuable.
 

Demand

Hilsa fish is culturally and gastronomically important in West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Eastern India. Its unique taste, texture, and flavour drive demand and price.
 

Traditional Methods of Catching

Drift and gill nets are used to catch Hilsa fish, which requires skill. Labor-intensive methods catch less fish than other commercially fished species.
 

Perishability

Hilsa fish is delicate and oily, making it perishable. Its freshness makes transporting and storing it difficult and expensive.

