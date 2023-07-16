7 genius tips to make your home feel spacious

Lifestyle
First step to creating more space is to declutter. Get rid of items you no longer use or need, and organize the rest to keep your rooms tidy and open.
Invest in furniture that serves multiple purposes. A sofa with built-in storage or a coffee table that can be used as a dining table will help save space and reduce clutter.
Incorporate simple and uncluttered patterns in your home decor. Avoid overly busy designs and opt for more open, clean lines.
Placing mirrors opposite windows can reflect natural light, making the space feel brighter and more expansive.
Consider using open shelving in your kitchen and other areas. Open shelves create a feeling of openness, and they also encourage you to keep items neat and well-organized.
Avoid placing furniture or decorative items in walkways, as this can make a space feel cramped and hinder the flow of energy.
Swap heavy drapes for sheer curtains to allow more natural light into your rooms. Sheer curtains also create an illusion of airiness and give a light, breezy feel to the space.